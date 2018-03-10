Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies say an 81-year-old woman who was missing in the area Wednesday has been found.

Marnie Grant was reported missing after she was seen wandering off around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Polo Road before wandering off.

She was reported as being located and found safe around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers say Mamie moved to the Polo Road area very recently and is unfamiliar with the area. She is also diagnosed with multiple medical conditions and is without the medication that she needs to help prevent her conditions from becoming life-threatening.

