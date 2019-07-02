COLUMBIA, S.C. — The search of a Columbia home ended in drug and fraud charges for two men.

Richland County deputies say two cases of financial identity fraud lead them to obtain warrants for 46-year-old Quiendell Mack. And when his Windsor Point Road home was searched on February 4, deputies reportedly came across several incriminating items.

Two stolen guns, 3 pounds of marijuana, a credit card embossing machine, two financial card reader/writer devices and paperwork with card number information were also seized from the home.

Eighty-five cards were also found. Some of those cards were prepaid and already had amounts loaded on them.

Mack was charged with two counts of financial identity fraud, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of stolen guns.

It was later discovered that Mack did not act alone. Deputies also charged 40-year-old Roland Oliver in connection to these crimes. Oliver now faces possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of the stolen guns and criminal possession of a financial forgery device charges.

Both were booked at the Richland County Detention Center