YORK, S.C. — South Carolina law enforcement officers are searching for a missing and endangered 85-year-old man out of York County.

Officers are trying to find Gershon Carmel, who was last seen leaving his home to go to a doctor's office or hospital. Carmel suffers from dementia and neuropathy, a nerve disorder that causes weakness and numbness in the hands and feet.

He was last seen driving a dark blue 2013 Hyundai Elantra with South Carolina tag MUV 321. He was wearing a white short sleeve polo shirt and blue jeans when he went missing. He's 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Anyone who had information on where he may be is asked to call the York Police Department at 803-684-4141.