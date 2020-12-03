COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Carolina Cup Racing Association has canceled the 86th running of Carolina Cup Races on March 28.

According the the association, the cancellation was made following the guidance from the US Center for Disease Control, and local Kershaw County health authorities.

In a Facebook post, the Carolina Cup Racing Association writes that the decision was not made lightly.

"The CCRA puts the safety of our patrons, athletes, residents of South Carolina and staff first. We value the families and many sponsors who have supported this important tradition for decades," the post reads.

According to the post, patrons will receive an email with details on refunds. Patrons can also roll over their reservations for the races in 2021.

This is the second time the Carolina Cup has been interrupted since the tradition has started.