BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee County Emergency Services says they have fixed problems surrounding 9-1-1 calls.

Over the weekend, all 9-1-1 calls had to be rerouted to Sumter County 9-1-1 then relayed back to Lee County 9-1-1, according to Dwayne Huggins with the Lee County Emergency Management Division.

While calls are being rerouted, you can also reach Lee County 9-1-1 by calling 803-484-1723 or 803-484-1780.