9 students sick after drinking 'foreign liquid' at metro Atlanta school

Hollis Innovation Academy said several students began to complain about stomach pains, dizziness and nausea.

ATLANTA — Several third-grade students at a metro Atlanta school became sick to their stomachs after the district said they drank a "foreign liquid" Wednesday.

At around 12:30 p.m., Hollis Innovation Academy said nine students began to complain about stomach pains, dizziness and nausea. School administrators said they immediately began to investigate the situation and discovered that the third graders had ingested a substance.

The school nurse monitored the student's conditions until first responders arrived. Two students were taken to the hospital, and the others were released to their parents. The parents of all of the students involved in this incident have been notified, and a letter informing all parents of the incident was sent home with the students.

The school administrative team said they followed all policies and procedures in regards to the incident. They will continue to investigate along with the Atlanta Public Schools Police.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to speak with the school or the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department immediately.

The full statement from Atlanta Public Schools can be read below,

