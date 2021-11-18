9-year-old brings gun to Sumter school, man arrested

No one was hurt in the incident.

Sumter County deputies arrested a 31-year-old man during an investigation regarding an 9-year-old bringing a firearm to Shaw Heights Elementary School on the morning of Nov. 18.

A teacher at Shaw Heights Elementary school alerted Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning after another student told her that a child had a firearm.

The teacher found the handgun in the 9-year-old’s bookbag. No one was threatened or hurt during this incident.

Sumter School District notified parents and guardians who have children attending that school.

The firearm— which was found to be stolen according to the results of a records check, the man is charged with possession of a stolen firearm.