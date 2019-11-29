ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A 9-year-old from Orangeburg County has passed away after a hunting accident on Thanksgiving.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), the fourth-grader died in a rabbit hunting accident.

SCDNR is still investigating the accident.

According to the Orangeburg County Coroner, the nine-year-old is Colton Williams, a fourth-grader at Kelly Edwards Elementary School.

Family friend Colin Ashe told us a little about Williams, "a true outdoors man just like his daddy. He loved hunting, fishing, football and baseball. He idolized his dad and followed in every footstep he took."

Williston School District made a Facebook post about the death of their student, writing "It is with great sadness that we share news of the passing of one of our beloved fourth grade KEES scholars, Colton Williams. Please join in with the KEES/Williston School District 29 family as we lift the family in prayer."

