9-year-old killed in shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A nine-year-old boy is dead after a shooting incident Monday night.
According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department they are investigating a shooting involving a 9-year-old boy.
The incident took place in the 1000 block of Weston Road. In the Lower Richland area. According to deputies he was driving to a hospital by a family member.
The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.
We'll update this story as more information becomes available.