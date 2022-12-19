x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

9-year-old killed in shooting in Columbia

Family members drove the child to the hospital.

More Videos

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A nine-year-old boy is dead after a shooting incident Monday night. 

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department they are investigating a shooting involving a 9-year-old boy.   

The incident took place in the 1000 block of Weston Road.  In the Lower Richland area.   According to deputies he was driving to a hospital by a family member. 

Related Articles

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. 

We'll update this story as more information becomes available. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out