9-year-old killed in shooting in Columbia

Family members drove the child to the hospital.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A nine-year-old boy is dead after a shooting incident Monday night.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department they are investigating a shooting involving a 9-year-old boy.

The incident took place in the 1000 block of Weston Road. In the Lower Richland area. According to deputies he was driving to a hospital by a family member.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.