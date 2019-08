COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are searching for a missing 91-year-old man.

Joseph Murray was last seen Thursday at Heartland Columbia, which is at 2601 Forest Drive. He was there to receive medical treatment, but wasn't seen later.

Additional details on how he went missing from the facility weren't immediately available. Officers say his loved ones are worried about him since he needs daily medicine.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.