COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police say a 91-year-old man who'd been reported as missing has been found safe.

Joseph Murray has been located, officers announced Monday afternoon. They say he was checked out by medical staff and driven home by an an officer.

Murray had last been seen Thursday at Heartland Columbia, which is at 2601 Forest Drive. He was there to receive medical treatment, but wasn't seen later.

His loved ones were worried about him since he needs daily medicine. Further details of his discovery were not released by police.