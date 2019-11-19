CAMDEN, S.C. — A 911 tape is revealing more about an officer-involved shooting in Camden.

The shooting happened on October 30th off of Malvern Hill Drive.

The mother of a 16-year-old boy can be heard in the 911 tape explaining that her son has autism. Shortly after the call begins, the step brother gets on the line.

"My step brother, he's autistic," says the caller. "We need police out here immediately because he put his gun to the head and he knows how to unload it and stuff and he just pointed it at me and I'm his brother. So, we need police officers quickly, like quick."\

The family explained on the 911 tape that the teen was running around with a gun. His step brother also pleaded with him to put the gun down.

However, deputies with the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office arrived shortly after. As the teen began firing towards deputies, a deputy shot at the teen, hitting him in the leg.

Because it was an officer involved shooting, SLED is investigating and has no update at this time.

This is the 42nd officer involved shooting in the state this year.

