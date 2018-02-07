Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Hot and humid weather will be the norm for the week ahead. Temperatures will be a little warmer than normal. However, when combined with the high humidities, it will be most uncomfortable. Heat indices on the warmer days will be in the range of 100 to 107. This is high enough to warrant caution particularly in the afternoons.

Any relief will come from afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The best chance for storms will be Wednesday, the Fourth of July, and Thursday. The chance for rain will diminish into the weekend, but there will be another chance for storms on Sunday.

This past month was the fifth hottest June on record. It is already on track to be a hot summer in Columbia. There are indications that the heat will be building across the region toward the middle of July. Stay tuned for later updates.

