A Columbia restaurant is raising money for a good cause, one glass of bourbon at a time

Halls Chophouse is hoping to donate $10,000 to Happy Wheels by sending a 25-year-old bottle of bourbon to four of its locations around the state.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina restaurant is trying to raise money for a non-profit organization just in time for Christmas. Halls Chophouse is hoping to donate $10,000 to Happy Wheels by sending a 25-year-old bottle of Old Rip Van Winkle bourbon to its four locations around the state -- Charleston, Summerville, Columbia and Greenville.

Each pour is $500, and a donor sponsored a pour for Happy Wheels Inc. to choose a recipient. The bourbon pour went to the father of a three-year-old girl named Eve, who is bravely battling cancer.

"They do so much for Happy Wheels," said Tracey Rankin. "They rally their supporters to get behind things for Happy Wheels, ask people to donate toys for the kids, and anything else we participate in. For us, it was a no brainer."

"Not everybody has access to the same resources," said Eve's father, Scott Gvozdas. "For a company like Halls Chophouse to step in and donate a bottle of bourbon is pretty unique. It's also pretty special to raise money to get toys for kids."