COLUMBIA, S.C. — Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is providing some free entertainment for federal employees and their families as the government shutdown continues.

Furloughed federal employees, along with their immediate families, can spend the day taking in all the zoo's adorable animals.

This offer is available for the duration of the government shutdown.

To receive the free tickets, each employee must show a valid federal employment ID.

For more information, visit the zoo's website.