Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Mostly cloudy skies are expected Saturday with a slight chance for a few showers. A cold front will be approaching and any rain will be ahead of the front. It will be breezy and warm, but it will be turning cooler for Sunday behind the front.

Monday morning will see cold temperatures across the Midlands. Readings will range from the mid 30s to low 40s. The coldest temperatures will be in low-lying areas. It will be warming each day into the middle of the week with dry conditions.

Cool air will push into the Midlands for Thursday and Friday. There will be some moisture overrunning the area leading to mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures . The chance for rain will increase with a chance for showers on Friday.

