It was more than 50 years ago that one Lexington resident showed the attributes of a true "hero and patriot" while serving his country.

Bernie Grossman was a specialist in Vietnam in 1966 when he displayed "brave service" during an encounter with the enemy.

On April 21 of that year, Grossman's platoon suffered heavy casualties, so he took action. He led survivors, assisted the wounded and helped to make all instructions clear and returned fire — all while suffering from injuries of his own. However, his platoon was none the wiser, since he didn't utter a word of his wounds until the enemy was defeated.

Grossman was presented with the Bronze Star Medal Wednesday, an award U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson described as "long overdue."

"We are grateful for his selfless service and personal courage that holds with the highest traditions of military service," Wilson said. "His valiant actions clearly display his bravery, as well as the heroism of his unit and the U.S. Army."