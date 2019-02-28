PATRICK, S.C. — A $300,000 win could mean lavish vacations or fancy cars. but one South Carolina winner is only looking for the basics.

“We’re going to build a house, get married and raise our kids,” the winner said while hugging her boyfriend.

The winner, a woman from Patrick, was pretty excited when showed up to claim her prize, but she still couldn't believe it.

She also said winning the top prize from the $10 instant Might Jumbo Bucks ticket will open new doors for her family.

Patrick General sold the winning ticket, and will receive a $3,000 commission.