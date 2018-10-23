Florence, SC (WLTX) - The city and county of Florence are dealing with another loss, after the death of Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputy and investigator, Farrah Turner.

On Monday, Turner succumbed to her injuries from an early-October shooting that led to the death of a Florence police officer and five other law enforcement officers.

Turner and Florence Police Sergeant Terrence Carraway died more than two weeks apart.

By Tuesday afternoon, a Florence County Sheriff's Office squad car sat in front of the Judicial Center, covered in flowers and balloons.

Florence County Council Chairman Kent Caudle, representing District 5, said it was another heartbreaking moment in what’s been a heartbreaking month.

“Maybe, maybe some good will come out of this. I’m a human, so I don’t see that right now. But, in time, I hope that their lives are remembered properly,” Caudle said in his office on Tuesday.

Caudle said he stayed in touch with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office over the course of Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

“It’s just a sense of shock and grief and despair and I’m sure anger. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if a lot of these people aren’t just angry,” Caudle continued.

Caudle did not mince words when speaking about Turner’s alleged shooter.

“Personally, I hope he never sees the light of day again outside a prison. At least. That’s less than he deserves, but that’s probably what he will get. I hope he gets that, and I don’t mind saying it,” he said simply.

But he pointed out that justice in the eyes of the law would not bring back a familiar face.

“Farrah, was actually our security guard at First Presbyterian Church where I attend every Sunday. Just, a joyous person to be around,” Caudle told WLTX.

At the church, located just off Cherokee Road, they were dealing with their own heartbreak.

“The thing that came to us was that we lost someone that we loved,” said assistant Pastor Chris Handley, describing when he found out Turner had died.

Turner worked as a security guard at the church on every other Sunday, using her off time to provide the church an added measure of protection.

“Farrah was just easy to be with, fun, always had a smile on her face, enjoyed being with people and loved us as a church. She enjoyed being here with us and she was giving of her time and we enjoyed having her around,” Handley told WLTX.

Handley said he distinctly remembered one thing about Turner.

“One of the memories about Farrah was she was an aunt to her niece, nephew, family. We had a camp last summer that Farrah brought them to here, it struck me that she was that involved with her greater family,” he said with a smile.

Now, they’ll have to get used to not seeing that familiar smile and hearing that familiar warm welcome each Sunday. Instead, Handley said their grief pales in comparison to the grief Turner’s family must be feeling.

“We loved Farrah and one of the things that I believe Katie [Godwin], her mother, knows is that we had many people from our Church visiting her while she was in the hospital. And Katie, just know we’re missing Farrah and praying for you,” Handley said at the end of the interview.

He joins hundreds of others praying for Turner and her family and showing respect and mourning for her passing.

On Tuesday, hundreds lined the streets of Lake City to solemnly watch her procession return home, waving flags in silence for their fallen hero.

