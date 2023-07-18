A library card can get you into South Carolina state parks for free

Those with a library card are able to check out a park pass for three weeks and get free admission to all state parks.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The 'State Park Passport Program' is allowing families to enjoy the wonders of nature in South Carolina free of charge.

All they need is a library card.

“Even in Orangeburg County we have Santee State Park is right down the road plus surrounding counties we have other state parks so it’s a great way to get out, explore the world," said Orangeburg County youth services librarian Robin Kurz.

Through the program, those with a library card are able to check out a park pass for three weeks and get free admission to all state parks.

Orangeburg County is one of the library systems in the state participating in the program.

“Especially families that are trying to make every dollar stretch as far as it can, which I think is a lot of families. This is a really great way to go out, have a great day with your family, at very little cost to you and your kids," said Kurz.

Thomas Zukifl is a regular patron at the library.

“Anything that will serve the community better, I’m all for. The library’s a tremendous facility here for the community and Orangeburg people are good people," said Zukifl.

Currently, the library has about 30 free passes which can be picked up at any of the various branches in the county.

After 21 days, people are given the option to renew their passes which expire in February 2024.

The state park passport program is a partnership between the state parks and SC State library.