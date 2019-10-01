COLUMBIA, S.C. — Pastries and sandwiches and soup bowls, oh my! Panera Bread is expanding in Columbia — this time near Killian Road.

The new location is set to open on January 15 at 1321 Roberts Branch Parkway off Killian Road, and it comes with all the fixings — drive thru, kiosk ordering and delivery.

And Panera Bread is no when it comes to grand opening offers and giveaways — especially if you're an early bird! The first 50 dine-in customers starting at 6 a.m. on opening day, January 15, will get free You Pick Twos for a year.

Don't worry, there are plenty of other perks for late risers, too:

January 15

First 500 drive thru customers starting at 6 a.m. will receive a free Panera Car Coaster Stone

First 500 customers starting at 10:00 a.m. will receive a free coffee travel mug, along with two weeks of free coffee refills.

Customers will receive a $5 gift card with the purchase of a You-Pick-Two

January 16

Customers will receive a $5 gift card with the purchase of a You-Pick-Two

The first 500 drive thru customers starting at 6 a.m. will receive a free Panera Pop Socket

January 17

Customers will receive a free pastry with the purchase of a pastry (limit of 3 free pastries per transaction)

Ordering from home? Online customers can use the code KILLIAN to get 50 percent off a small deliver or rapid pick order.