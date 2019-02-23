GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The saying "it takes a village" rang extremely true for a group of deputies at one South Carolina office this week.

A husband and wife — both deputies in Greenville County— got tied up on a duty call Wednesday and couldn't pick up their baby Reagan. They found themselves in quite the bind, until a fellow deputy stepped in to help.

The platoon lieutenant took on the baby duties, picked Reagan up himself and brought him back to the office — diaper bag in hand!

"Law enforcement is a brotherhood," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "We back each other up in more ways than one."

And boy did these deputies need the back up. From diaper changes to bottle feeding, this little boy kept them on their feet. But, the visit also came with it's fair share of smiles on both ends.

"He was entertained and given all the attention in the world," the office said.

Reagan headed with home with his dad later that day, but these deputies should be at the top of the list for any future babysitter needs!