Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Sunday was partly cloudy and warm. High temperatures were in the upper 70s and lower 80s. It will be even warmer Monday. High temperatures will climb into the middle 80s.

A cold front will approach the area Tuesday. This will bring us a chance for some showers during the afternoon hours. It will still be warm before the rain. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Any rain will move out later in the day on Tuesday. The clouds may linger into the overnight hours of Tuesday into Wednesday.

maxuser

Gradually, the clouds will decrease Wednesday as high pressure builds in. High temperatures will still be a little above normal before the cooler air settles over the area.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny and cool. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Friday morning, low temperatures may fall into the 40s. This would be our coolest weather so far this season.

© 2018 WLTX