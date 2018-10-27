Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Mostly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday, but skies will be clearing in the evening. Dry air will push into the Midlands on westerly winds and it wll be sunny by Sunday. The sunshine will help warm temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s.

A cold front will push through the Midlands on Monday. It will be a dry frontal passage, but temperatures will drop Monday night. Low temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 40s Tuesday morning as high pressure settles over the region. However, the abundant sunshine will help warm temperatures to near 70.

It will continue to warm with high temperatures near 80 on Tuesday. However, a cold front will be approaching and moving through the area on Friday. There will be a chance for showers ahead of the front on Thursday with scattered showers on Friday. No freezing temperatures are expected through next weekend.

