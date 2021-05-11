AAA says not to 'panic buy' gas, offers tips during higher demand

A spokesperson with AAA said he is hopeful the pipeline will be up and running again by the end of the week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midlands is beginning to feel the effects of the cyber attack at the Colonial Pipeline, with longer lines at gas pumps or caps on fuel purchases.

This is all because of the cyber attack at the Colonial Pipeline, responsible from almost half the fuel along the east coast.

As many rush to get gas as they hear there is a shortage, AAA Carolinas Spokesperson Ernie King says that may not be the way to go.

"That’s the big story right now, whether there’s actually a shortage," King said.

Dozens of gas stations are seeing long lines of customers filling up.

"And you know when this whole thing happened over the weekend our prices actually went up overnight," King said.

King confirmed the worst thing to do during this type of situation.

"Don’t go out and panic buy, lining up at the gas pumps, filling your tank just because when you don’t actually need to even filling up gas cans right now, it’s not necessary," King said.

King offered a few tips to preserve fuel, limit trips and plan ahead.

Several people who stopped at one Midlands gas station said the extra cost for a gallon is another concern.

“I tried to prepare myself, but it’s costing and hoping soon it’ll come down," customer Robert Anthony said. "I hope these gas prices go down because a lot of people suffering right now.”

Others hope everyone will remain calm.

“I'm not nervous, just like the toilet paper and everything, I feel like it’s one of those things where it’s like a scare," customer Lekandice Bessard said. "We just have to go through the process, when people do panic it’s just a ripple effect.”

Some are wondering what impact could this have for people with vacation plans.

“Our travel industry partners and travel agents have already been getting phone calls from people who are checking in to say, hey I’m traveling from point A to point B, is there going to be gas available when I get there," King said.

King said that those traveling on the road should not wait until their tank is pegging 'E' to stop for gas.

For those flying, The Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) sent the following statement:

“Eagle Aviation provides all of the fuel to our airline partners here at Columbia Metropolitan Airport. It has been confirmed that our fuel does not come from the Colonial Pipeline. Because of this, we do not foresee any issues or disruptions to air travel in and through CAE."

King said he is hopeful the pipeline will be up and running again by the end of the week.