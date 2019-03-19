DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, S.C. — The Daufuskie Island, South Carolina, Council says two abandoned fuel tanks carrying about 5,000 gallons of gas and nestled near its coast could leak at any time, endangering its environment.

Council co-chair John Schartner tells The Island Packet that the council plans to discuss the tanks Tuesday. The council issued a news release Friday detailing the ongoing issue with the tanks, which were installed in the 1980s and don't meet current safety standards.

The release says the tanks' failure would threaten the Cooper River and two nearby commercial oyster leases.

The release says the tanks were previously owned by Daufuskie Embarkment LLC but are now under the control of Netherlands-based Lex van Hessen Holding BV.

The newspaper says it wasn't able to reach the company for comment.