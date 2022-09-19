Company expected to create 100 jobs in Midlands with new EV charger manufacturing facility

The multi-million dollar investment will increase production of electric vehicle chargers, including Buy America Act compliant ones, and create over 100 jobs.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — ABB E-mobility, recently announced continued expansion of its global and US manufacturing footprint with new manufacturing operations in Columbia, South Carolina.

The multi-million dollar investment will increase production of electric vehicle chargers, including Buy America Act compliant ones, and create over 100 jobs.

The company says its new facility will be capable of producing up to 10,000 chargers per year, ranging from 20kW to 180kW in power, which are ideally suited for public charging, school buses, and fleets.

The company already produces transit bus chargers that range from 150kW to 450kW in the United States. Officials say this expansion will increase its responsiveness to US market demand, create a more efficient localized supply chain, and reduce delivery lead times.