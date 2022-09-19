x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Company expected to create 100 jobs in Midlands with new EV charger manufacturing facility

The multi-million dollar investment will increase production of electric vehicle chargers, including Buy America Act compliant ones, and create over 100 jobs.

More Videos

COLUMBIA, S.C. — ABB E-mobility, recently announced continued expansion of its global and US manufacturing footprint with new manufacturing operations in Columbia, South Carolina.

The multi-million dollar investment will increase production of electric vehicle chargers, including Buy America Act compliant ones, and create over 100 jobs. 

The company says its new facility will be capable of producing up to 10,000 chargers per year, ranging from 20kW to 180kW in power, which are ideally suited for public charging, school buses, and fleets.

RELATED: Jeep unveils 1st electric SUVs for North America and Europe

The company already produces transit bus chargers that range from 150kW to 450kW in the United States. Officials say this expansion will increase its responsiveness to US market demand, create a more efficient localized supply chain, and reduce delivery lead times.

“Our facility in South Carolina is another example of how we are driving the American e-mobility economy forward with high-quality and reliable EV charging solutions that meet the needs of every part of a sustainable transportation ecosystem,” said Bob Stojanovic, Vice President for ABB E-mobility in North America. 

RELATED: 'Last call': Dodge will discontinue its iconic muscle car, transitions to electric cars

RELATED: Not all electric vehicles are eligible for $7,500 Inflation Reduction Act tax credit

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out