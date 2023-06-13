A Midlands charter school is closing. Here's what the principal and school district are saying.

On Thursday, the free public charter school announced it is closing due to lack of funding. Now, parents are left with unanswered questions.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — News 19 is learning more about a charter school's abrupt closure.

The principal at Midlands Arts Conservatory, or MAC, sent a letter to parents apologizing for the unexpected announcement.

Amanda Leach’s middle and high school students were looking forward to starting at MAC in the fall.

"They were really, really excited about it," Leach said. "MAC sounded like the perfect school for us."

But now, it’s suddenly not an option. The school posted a statement on Facebook, saying a lack of funding is to blame for the closure.

"Over the years, one-time grants, COVID monies, and occasional sponsors helped subsidize the cost of operating a school model that needs to be adequately funded by the per-pupil funding formula," the statement from MAc reads. "Now that most of this one-time funding has disappeared, we, as the board of directors, only have the funds to keep a balanced budget if we eliminate administrative and teaching staff essential to operating the arts-infused model of the Midlands Arts Conservatory."

In a new statement to parents, students and staff, Principal Pasquail Bates said the school wasn’t able to agree on a solution to overcome challenges that impacted the viability and sustainability of our educational institution.

"This decision was based on several factors that have significantly impacted the viability and sustainability of our educational institution," the letter reads. "Despite our school’s best efforts to offer suggestions to overcome the challenges, we were unable to agree on a viable solution that would ensure the long-term success of MAC."

Money typically comes from federal funding, an allocation from the South Carolina Public Charter School District (PCSD) and other fundraising and grants on behalf of each school. MAC says it’s working with the Public Charter School District to help with the transition.

"The PCSD will be reviewing the home districts of attending students and notifies those traditional district superintendents," Drew Johnson with the Public Charter School District said. "In addition, the PCSD works with each school with records transfers and other student data."

But parents like Leach are still left searching for a new school for her kids to start in the fall.

"How am I going to tell my daughters? Because they literally have been counting down the days that they were at their school, they were ready to go," Leach said. "I knew any other charter school’s waiting list was probably going to be extensive and I’m not going to get in there swinging at the last minute."

As for teachers, they must now find a new job and will not be relocated within the public charter school district because each charter school employs its own faculty.

The district says when a school provides notice of closure, it must submit documentation to the district to request the charter be relinquished. The district will then tailor the closure protocol to the school.

Any leftover state funding is retained at the district office, and will be used to meet any remaining expenses for closing schools, like paying the annual required single audit, which happens every fall.

"If I’m feeling this lost, I can’t imagine what those parents are feeling because I've been there. They’ve been going to that school and now they’re having to figure something completely knew out," Leach said.