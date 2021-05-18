Absentee voting for Pine Ridge Mayor underway

The special election for a new Pine Ridge Mayor will be on June 15.

PINE RIDGE, S.C. — Absentee voting for Town of Pine Ridge mayor has started, and a special election will take place on June 15.

In March, Robert Wells officially resigned from his position citing health concerns. Filing for the position ended on April 30.

Kendall Watts has lived in Pine Ridge since 2013. She's one of many people in the Town of Pine Ridge who will be able to vote for a new mayor.

"Something that we look for in a mayor is somebody who's active in the community. You can tell he cares for the people in the community," said Watts.

Absentee voting is underway and people can drop off those ballots at the Lexington County Registration and Elections Office.

Monday, June 14 is the final day for absentee voting. You can request an absentee voter application through scvotes.gov.