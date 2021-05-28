AC Flora High School student killed in shooting

Carlisle Kelly, an IB Senior student at AC Flora High School was shot and killed on Thursday night.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland School District One says a senior at AC Flora High School died Thursday night, a case which the sheriff's department says was a fatal shooting.

Carlisle Kelly, an IB Senior student at AC Flora who played soccer, ultimate frisbee and ran cross country ,was killed May 27, according to an email from the school's principal, Susan Childs.

The Richalnd County Sheriff's Department confirmed Carlisle's death is the same incident they're investigating which took place just before 6 p.m. on May 27. Deputies say they responded to the 1000 block of Frasier Street, which is off Bluff Road near Columbia, because of a suspicious vehicle. According to the deputies, they found several bullet holes in the driver's side door and Kelly unresponsive in the driver's seat.

Kelly was was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and the sheriff's department said additional details will be released as they become available. They did say they believe the incident was isolated, meaning they don't think there's a threat to the public. People with information that may help in the investigation can call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

The district said that support personnel will be around to assist students in person and virtually. "Students on campus are encouraged to meet with support staff in the guidance area," Principal Childs told parents and students in a letter. "Students who wish to meet virtually should send a message to their counselor via Teams or email. If a student needs to miss class (virtual or in-person), the absence will be excused."

The principal also asked that everyone keep the Kelly family in their thoughts and prayers.