COLUMBIA, S.C. — AccelerateSC continues to discuss the next steps in reopening the state. The governance sub-committee met Friday.

"Most of our offices are slowly reopening to the public with social distancing protocols in place," said Todd Glover with the Municipal Association of South Carolina.

Starting next week, even more businesses will be able to reopen their doors.

"Things like movie nights things like that where cities can have outdoor activities, but space people accordingly, those are still on, so there are some plans to still try and return to some of those activities," Glover said.

Glover said trying to keep some events scheduled would be ideal moving forward. He also said several churches are looking at renting outdoor spaces in order to worship together.

"We've had some churches looking at renting amphitheaters. They feel like they could start that transition back by using outdoor amphitheaters and spacing folks, and getting them accustomed to being together as a body, and then eventually moving back into their actual places of worship," Glover said.

As far as education goes, many in the state are looking to hold graduations outside on their home football fields, and the AccelerateED Task Force is expected to have recommendations for summer programs by next week.

Jarrod Bruder with the South Carolina Sheriffs' Association said right now they are focused on educating and not enforcement.

"We are doing everything we can to educate rather than enforce or issue a citation or, worse case scenario, make an arrest," Bruder said.

Bruder said citations have been few and far between, but as some are nervous for businesses to open back up, he said consumers are the best defense to making sure they comply and follow guidelines.

"The biggest, most important enforcer in our community is the consumer," Bruder said. "If you don't like something that the business is doing, don't go to that business."

There will be another meeting next week as more recommendations are expected to be given to the governor.