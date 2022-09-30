x
Tractor-trailer accident, fuel spill closes I-26 in Newberry County

Credit: SCDOT
Tractor-trailer crash on I-26 in Newberry County on Sept. 30, 2022

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A section of I-26 is closed in Newberry County after a tractor-trailer accident at mile marker 85 (SC 202 – Pomaria, Little Mountain) resulted in a fuel spill.

I-26 West is closed from SC 202/Little Mountain to SC 773/Prosperity, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say all vehicles heading West should take Exit 85 (SC 202/Little Mountain) and take US-76 or US-176 to return to I-26 from SC-773.  

Emergency officials are on scene. There is no word on how long the section may be closed. 

