Shopper injured by accidental gunfire at popular Columbia mall

Authorities suggest the wound was self-inflicted but not intentional.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police say a woman is recovering from a gunshot wound after police say she accidentally shot herself inside a busy Columbia mall on Friday afternoon.

Multiple agencies tell News19 that the incident occurred after 3 p.m. at the Columbiana Centre Mall.

Deputy Chief Melron Kelly said crews responded and discovered a woman who had apparently suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound while attempting to handle a weapon that was in a pocket or pocketbook.

Police have since seized the weapon and they're investigating whether or not the woman was legally allowed to have the gun - as per protocol with such incidents. Deputy Chief Kelly said the woman was already receiving treatment when they arrived.

Authorities said her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening though her exact condition was not available. Columbia-Richland Fire also confirmed responding to a medical call at the location but was not able to provide additional details due to medical privacy laws. Lexington County Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene according to a spokesperson for Lexington County.

At least one shopper, who spoke with News19 on the phone, said that they heard a loud noise and rushed out of the mall during the incident. They reported seeing several first responders arrive at the scene after they left the mall.

News19 has reached out to mall management for comment on the incident.