COLUMBIA, S.C. — Independent physicians and medical practice representatives in Charleston, Columbia and Greenville picked up 300,000 pieces of pre-ordered personal protection equipment Saturday.

The 300,000 PPE's were provided through collaboration between BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina and Charleston County Medical Society, according to the release.

According to the release, the effort has been dubbed "Action PPE South Carolina" and has been adopted by other states around the country.

Because of the coronavirus, there has been a shortage of PPE supplies, and according to Marcelo Hochman, M.D., president of Charleston County Medical Society (CCMS), this donation came about because physicians and healthcare workers from small clinics and solo practices had a lack of access to these supplies.

“As hospital systems and government agencies were given priority, it necessitated that doctors and their staffs build their own solution...Collaborating with BlueCross was an important way that we could get this vital equipment to the front line — the doctors and their staffs in communities throughout South Carolina. Working together in this way reinforced our collective caring for colleagues and our communities,” said Hochman.

Action PPE South Carolina has become a reliable and scalable platform that has increased access to PPE supplies in other states and spurred interest across the country. Hochman added, “I’m proud to say that medical societies in five other states have adopted our model and we are in discussions with several organizations across the country about bringing necessary equipment to doctors and facilities who are struggling.”

Scott Graves is the president of the private business division at BlueCross.

“Because we are in a crisis, we wanted to help. Physicians’ patients are our members and physicians are our colleagues. Helping improve access to PPE supplies for front-line staff was one way we could tangibly demonstrate our support to independent physicians in our state and show them that we care,” said Graves.