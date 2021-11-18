Active manhunt ends for suspect that triggered Summerton school lockdown, suspect still wanted

Suspect in car break-ins, firearm theft is considered armed and dangerous

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is still searching for a suspect who triggered a manhunt in Summerton that led to a lockdown at several schools.

The incident happened Thursday morning in and around the Summerton area. Deputies say the active manhunt that led to a large law enforcement presence is over but the search for the suspect continues.

Officers had asked residents to keep doors and windows locked but those restrictions are over. Area schools were temporarily placed on lock down but were back on a normal schedule as of 11:15 a.m.

According to Clarendon Sheriff Tim Baxley, there was a rash of vehicle break-ins Thursday early morning in the Mood Drive area of Summerton where some firearms were stolen.

A homeowner on his way to work was notified by his Ring alarm system that a break-in was in progress at his home. The homeowner called 911 and returned to his house. Once at the home, the homeowner confronted a suspect in his back yard, Baxley said. The suspect fired on the homeowner five times and fled the scene.

Responding law enforcement notified South Carolina Law Enforcement (SLED) and began tracking the suspect. No one was injured during the shooting incident.