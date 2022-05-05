Active shooter training set for Thursday at Fort Jackson

Authorities are telling the community not to be alarmed. The training is set to begin at 1 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents and drivers on or near Fort Jackson may see a dramatic scene playing out on Thursday afternoon. However, authorities there say it's just a training exercise.

An announcement from the base warns that there will be an active shooter training drill at 1 p.m. at 5450 Strom Thurmond Boulevard - the Strom Thurmond building on the base.

"Please do not be alarmed, this is only a training exercise," the base's social media statement reads. "Fort Jackson conducts training events throughout the year to ensure the safety of our soldiers, their families, our army civilian employees, and everyone who visits the installation."