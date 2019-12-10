SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter Police are asking for the public's help in locating two more suspects in connection to a gas station shooting that happened last month.

Sheldon Benjamin, 22, and Jay McBride, 25, both of Mayesville, are wanted for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol

The incident happened around 1:00 a.m. September 8th at the Sunoco gas station at 1083 Broad St (Hwy 76) in Sumter.

Gregory "Donta" Middleton, 30, and his cousin Michael Rogers, 30, both died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police believe a rap video titled "Boost the Murder Rate," which features one of the individuals involved, as well as robberies targeting rival groups led to the gunfire at the gas station.

Police are also searching for Keyonte Markees McGee, 27, wanted on a family court bench warrant.

If you have information about their whereabouts, please call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700. Information can be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).

You can also go to www.P3tips.com and click on the "Submit a New Tip" tab or download the P3 Tips app to your Apple or Android devices.