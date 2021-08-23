Adoption special underway at Columbia Animal Services

From August 23 to August 27, all adoption fees are waived; and from August 28 to September 19, adoption fees are only $15!

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 'Clear the Shelters Adoption Special' is underway at Columbia Animal Services through September 19.

Like many other shelters in South Carolina, Columbia Animal Services says it is currently overflowing with animals, and they need your help to find 'furever' homes for them.

From August 23 to August 27, all adoption fees are waived, and from August 28 to September 19, adoption fees are only $15!

You can visit Columbia Animal Services at 127 Humane Lane or call them at (803) 776-PETS (7387). Adoption hours are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Clear the Shelters beings next week! We will have a FULL adoption hall of dogs, cats, and kittens. Hope to see you... Posted by Columbia Animal Services on Friday, August 20, 2021