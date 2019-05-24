NEWBERRY, S.C. — It's time for free adoptions over at Newberry County Animal Care and Control!

The small Midlands groups cares for animals they hope to get adopted — a feat that may be even more possible with their latest offer! From May 24-31, all of their kittens, cats, puppies and dogs up for adoption are free.

All you have to do is bring your driver’s license, proof that your other animals are vaccinated and, if you rent, an agreement with your landlord allowing you to have an animal that they can verify.

Even if the kitten or pup you want to take home is too small to be spayed or neutered, they will set up an appointment for you through Pawmetto Lifeline to honor this deal.

Wicker is looking for a forever home.

Many of these cats and dogs are lovable animals looking for a forever family.

