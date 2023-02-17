House fire on Garners Ferry displaces 2 adults, 1 child

EASTOVER, S.C. — Authorities say two adults and one child are out of their home following a massive fire at an Eastover home on Friday.
The fire happened just after noon at a home on Garners Ferry Road in Eastover. Columbia-Richland Fire officials said the fire was already burning heavily when they arrived but the residents there were out and unharmed.
Fire officials said the home was a total loss. The cause is still under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal's Office.
The blaze was the second major fire reported in Richland County on Friday. Another house fire happened in the Blythewood area and two people were rescued but were unresponsive.