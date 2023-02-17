House fire on Garners Ferry displaces 2 adults, 1 child

Fire officials said the home was a total loss. The cause is still under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal's Office.

EASTOVER, S.C. — Authorities say two adults and one child are out of their home following a massive fire at an Eastover home on Friday.

The fire happened just after noon at a home on Garners Ferry Road in Eastover. Columbia-Richland Fire officials said the fire was already burning heavily when they arrived but the residents there were out and unharmed.

Fire officials said the home was a total loss. The cause is still under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal's Office.