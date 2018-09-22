South Carolina (WLTX) - News 19 flew with the South Carolina Army National Guard to get an aerial view of the damage that Storm Florence has left behind.

Lieutenant Colonel Cindy King with the national guard says sometimes perspective can make all the difference.

"We’re entering Day 13 of response efforts for Hurricane Florence. Assets that we have for air right now fortunately have been for assessing as well as doing search just in case there are individuals that may be out there that haven't been spotted," said King.

A week after the storm, there's devastation and heartbreak as the flooding continues.

"We have the majority of our troops in Conway, Nichols, and looking at Florence as well," said King.

Absolutely heartbreaking to see the town of Nichols flooded @WLTX pic.twitter.com/cM0Yxoc2RX — Nic Jones (@NicJonesReports) September 21, 2018

Entire towns flooded, high rivers almost swallowing bridges, and farm land consumed by water. On the ground. they can see what's going on right in front of them in Nichols. From above, the scope of the devastation is clearer.

"Individuals that know how to do modeling, how to look at those charts and graphs, where projection models might show where water may be impacted, especially in those low-lying areas near the Pee Dee. That's where we look at," explained King.

The purpose of this flight is to try to get ahead of the water. They come up with a strategy to help protect as much property as they can or to evacuate areas when they need to.

