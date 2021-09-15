After almost 50 years, Forest Acres police chief plans to retire

Police Chief Gene Sealy announced he will retire in January of 2022.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — After almost 50 years working for the city of Forest Acres, police chief Gene Sealy has announced his retirement.

At the Forest Acres city council meeting on Tuesday September 14, the chief announced that he would be retiring January of next year.

For the last 48 years Sealy has served the city of Forest Acres in many capacities. He began working as a part-time dispatcher in 1973 and became a police officer in 1975.

He has been the chief of police for the city for the last 27 years.