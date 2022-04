The fire began just after 4:30pm .

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A vehicle fire damaged part of a home Tuesday afternoon.

The fire began around 4:30pm according to the Columbia Fire Department. When firefighters arrived on scene a vehicle fire in the garage had spread to the attic of the home.

Firefighters said that flames were "blowing out of the roof"

No one was injured in the fire.

the fire happened on Concord Place road.