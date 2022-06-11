Agriculture and Art Tour highlights local food options amidst inflation

The Agriculture and Art tour continues Sunday from 1 - 5 p.m.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — While residents in South Carolina are feeling the effects of inflation, this weekend's Agriculture and Art tour is providing alternatives. Local farmers offer direct sales that can sometimes mean a markdown.

"This is yellow crooked neck squash. We're selling them 2 for $5. It's a mix match," Tonya Churchwell of Neeses said.

Options that are healthy, nutritious, and local are being highlighted in this Agriculture and Art Tour where artists, farmers, and locals get to network.

"One of the reasons we do it is to help encourage people to learn about options for food sources and a lot of people are concerned about the price and availability of food and it's always good to have alternatives and options that are closer to you," co-owner of Doko farm, Joe Jones, said.

With inflation making budgets tighter this summer, locals said learning about new farms in the area is bringing some relief.

"Grocery store prices right now are up and the quality of the produce is not as good in the grocery stores as what we'd like, so that's why we wanted to come out and support our local farmers," farmer's market shopper Marie Waldrop said.

Waldrop said she also likes teaching her granddaughter about how food from farmers gets to her dinner plate.

"A lot of times, you can't find the things in the grocery stores that you need because of the supply chain, but if you buy local that supply chain is right there. It doesn't have any place it needs to ship through," Lorraine Faulds of Columbia said.

Local farmers said they try to fairly price their products based on availability, where they're selling, and how much other farmers are selling for.

"I love how there's just so many goats and sheep and turkey," Columbia resident Spencer Barno said.

So now, instead of just going to the grocery store on autopilot, next time consider a direct sale from a local farmer.