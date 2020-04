AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in looking for a woman that has been missing almost two weeks.

Tiffany Gibson, 44, of Warrenville SC was last seen by family members on March 29. She was reported missing to Aiken Public Safety by family members on April 6.

Anyone with information which may help in locating Gibson is asked to contact Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7740