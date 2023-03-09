SC sheriff's office: Deputy fired after shooting fleeing car

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Christopher Williams violated the agency’s use of force policy.

AIKEN, S.C. — A sheriff's deputy in South Carolina has been fired after he shot at a car trying to drive away from a traffic stop, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputy Christopher Williams violated the agency's use of force policy, the sheriff's office said Thursday in a statement.

The shot hit the back of the fleeing car and no one was injured, state agents said.

The woman who drove away from the stop faces drug and failing to stop for a blue light charges, authorities said.

Information to contact Williams could not be found.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.

South Carolina had a rash of incidents of police officers shooting at moving cars about a decade ago, leading state police to increase training for officers on how to approach cars from the side.