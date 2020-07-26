Aiken 2-year-old dies after finding gun, weapon firing

AIKEN, S.C. — Another South Carolina child is dead after finding a gun.
Two-year-old Jamarious Rogers of Graniteville was pronounced dead Saturday evening at the Augusta University Medical Center of a gunshot wound.
The Aiken County coroner's office was called to the hospital. The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. at a residence on Gentle Bend court.
An autospy will be conducted in Newberry. The AIken Sheriff's department is investigating
The news comes just days after a 3-year-old boy appears to have accidentally shot himself in Columbia. Richland County Deputies say the child died at the Wyndham Pointe Apartments on Brighton Hill Road around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
