Aiken 2-year-old dies after finding gun, weapon firing

The incident happened Saturday night at a home in Aiken County.
AIKEN, S.C. — Another South Carolina child is dead after finding a gun. 

Two-year-old Jamarious Rogers of Graniteville was pronounced dead Saturday evening at the Augusta University Medical Center of a gunshot wound. 

The Aiken County coroner's office was called to the hospital.  The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. at a residence on Gentle Bend court. 

An autospy will be conducted in Newberry.  The AIken Sheriff's department is investigating 

The news comes just days after a 3-year-old boy appears to have accidentally shot himself in Columbia. Richland County Deputies say the child died at the Wyndham Pointe Apartments on Brighton Hill Road around 6 p.m. Wednesday. 

