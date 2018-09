Lexington County, SC (WLTX) -- The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said they found a practice bomb in the backyard of a Lexington County residence.

Deputies said they found it in the backyard at a home on Edmund Highway. The department's bomb squad safely removed the bomb, and made sure it was no longer a threat.

Imagine finding this in your backyard! That’s what happened today at a home off Edmund Hwy.

Our Bomb Squad safely removed what’s believed to be an MK-76, a practice bomb used in the @usairforce. The unit then made sure it no longer posed a potential threat.#LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/2BDj608iS4 — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) September 22, 2018

In the tweet, deputies said it was believed to be a MK-76, which is a practice bomb used in the United States Air Force.

