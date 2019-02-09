COLUMBIA, S.C. — There are over 800,000 residents of the South Carolina coast all of whom have been instructed to evacuate their homes.

These people will most likely be heading here to the Midlands or onward looking for places to stay.

Airbnb, the popular home rental website, has a couple of options available for those renting homes and looking for homes to rent.

If you are an active Airbnb host, you can list your property for free for those evacuating from the coast.

We spoke with one Midlands woman, who has opted to rent her space for free, about why she chose to have her home available.

"I find in a storm you need a safe place to land and hopefully you can find a place that is going to care about you and not put you in no debt or more damage than the storm that you're trying to escape," Columbia resident and Airbnb host Andersen Cook said, "If I can do that I obviously want to."

Cook's guest room for her Airbnb guests.

WLTX

Cook said her parents went through Hurricane Hugo and talked about how much the community came together during that time.

"The community rallied and came together and supported each other and this is my way to support my community," says Cook.

Visit this website to learn about rentals that are available in the Hurricane Dorian zone.