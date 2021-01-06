Airport High School students raise more than $70,000 for Camp Kemo

Because of the pandemic, the school was able to combine the money they raised last year with this year's.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students at Airport High School helped raised tens of thousands of dollars for Camp Kemo.

The camp is a Prisma Health children's hospital program for kids with cancer and their siblings. Cassy Shea, Camp Kemo Programs Coordinator, is excited about the donation.

"To have that coming from, not only within our community, but from a group of high school kids within our community, kids giving back to kids, is just incredibly special and impactful."

Students at Airport High School held a charity drive to raise money for the camp. The school has been doing charity drive since 1994.

Students had to adjust the way they raised money due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Because of the pandemic, the school was able to combine the money they raised last year with this year's. In 2021, the students were able to raise more than $70,000. This is the most the school has been able to donate before.

The money will go towards sending kids to camp and also psychosocial services for families throughout the year.

The @AirportEagles giving efforts flew higher than ever before, as students raised more than $78,000 for Camp Kemo this year. It’s the most in the school’s 27-year history of the event. It will send 78 smiling faces there this summer. Way to go!!#CayceSC #EagleTime #GiveBack pic.twitter.com/tnf9NtxYyA — City of Cayce (@CityofCayce) May 28, 2021

Daniel Bailey, a teacher at the school, and Sydney Coleman, a senior, believe it's important to give back to the community.

"I think our most expensive fundraising options for the students are like $5, so we have a lot of participation," said Coleman. "We never really want our students to have to really pay more than that but they all understand that every dollar counts, every penny counts, literally go to such an amazing cause."

Bailey says Camp Kemo is important to the students because some have actually gone to the camp growing up.

"I'm just super proud of our students this year," said Bailey. "A lot of students went through a lot of different challenges with all of the things that had happened this year, and I'm just super proud that our students really rallied behind this cause."